Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Separately, Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$6.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.89. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.64 and a 52-week high of C$8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.15.

K92 Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.