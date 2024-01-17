Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.16

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.40. Cortexyme shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 241,140 shares changing hands.
Cortexyme Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $41.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.
Institutional Trading of Cortexyme
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter worth about $650,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 84,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 29,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 54,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cortexyme Company Profile
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.
Featured Articles
