CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Update

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the December 15th total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

CoStar Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.59, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.10.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

