Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $62.69 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $823.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Read Our Latest Report on CBRL

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 626.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 50,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.