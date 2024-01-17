Craig Bentley Acquires 100,000 Shares of Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) Stock

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA – Get Free Report) insider Craig Bentley bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$33,900.00 ($22,600.00).
The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.
