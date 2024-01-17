Craig Bentley Acquires 100,000 Shares of Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) Stock

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA – Get Free Report) insider Craig Bentley bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$33,900.00 ($22,600.00).

Nova Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

About Nova Minerals

Nova Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship projects include the Estelle gold project, a 35km long corridor of 20 identified gold prospects bracketed by the Korbel gold project in the north; and the RPM gold project in the south located in Alaska.

