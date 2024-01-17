Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) to Issue Dividend of $0.52

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.5195 per share on Thursday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SLVO stock opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.38. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $90.87.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

a ecorodovias é um dos maiores grupos de infraestrutura e logística integrada do país, que opera ativos de logística intermodal, concessões rodoviárias e serviços correlatos, de forma sustentável e socialmente responsável. estamos presentes nos estados de são paulo, rio de janeiro, espírito santo, paraná e rio grande do sul, com cerca de 4.500 colaboradores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.