Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Criteo from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Criteo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $154,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,133,716.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $154,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,133,716.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $40,953.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,465.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,598 shares of company stock worth $330,853 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Criteo by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRTO opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 201.48 and a beta of 0.90. Criteo has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $36.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Criteo had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

