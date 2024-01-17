Cronos Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Cronos has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and approximately $8.66 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00083999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00028845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00023722 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006664 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

