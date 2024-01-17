Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Short Interest Up 5.2% in December

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma Trading Down 1.4 %

CUE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. 26,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,569. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,358.43% and a negative return on equity of 99.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cue Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,381,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 90,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,124,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 76,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cue Biopharma by 61.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 276,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 651,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 510,142 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 399.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 481,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.