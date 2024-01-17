CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CureVac Stock Performance

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CureVac will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CureVac Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CureVac by 95.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 2,407.0% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 459.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CureVac in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Articles

