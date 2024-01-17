Curtis Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,614 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHV opened at $69.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

