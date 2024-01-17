Curtis Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,445,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,749,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,197,000 after purchasing an additional 275,165 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

