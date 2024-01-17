Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.