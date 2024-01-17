Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $473,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $457.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $449.92 and its 200-day moving average is $444.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.23.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

