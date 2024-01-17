Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $513,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 5th Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 315,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 119,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

