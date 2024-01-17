Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Short Interest Down 8.8% in December

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,320,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 14,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE CWK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,502. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $76,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,832,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,475,446.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares in the company, valued at $259,828.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 66,941 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,579,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,540,000 after buying an additional 665,070 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth $7,473,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 36.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 28,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

