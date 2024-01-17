Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Announces GBX 1.38 Dividend

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:CREI opened at GBX 83.70 ($1.07) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 85.15. Custodian Property Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76.10 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95.20 ($1.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £368.99 million, a PE ratio of -568.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

