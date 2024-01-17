Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Announces GBX 1.38 Dividend

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Performance
LON:CREI opened at GBX 83.70 ($1.07) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 85.15. Custodian Property Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76.10 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95.20 ($1.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £368.99 million, a PE ratio of -568.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70.
About Custodian Property Income REIT
