Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 486 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,422 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $597.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $600.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $272.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

