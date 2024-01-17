Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $135,000 in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 35,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter worth about $73,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Banco Santander by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 393,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 17.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 13.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 456,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 54,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 31.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 27,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $16.17 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

