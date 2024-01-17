Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases New Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.