D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 138.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DHI stock traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $151.88. 567,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,334. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.21.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DHI

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

