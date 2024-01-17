DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABCB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

ABCB opened at $49.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $53.84.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $393.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.65 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

