Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 3,933 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $19,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,044,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $406.15. 294,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,956. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $318.88 and a 52 week high of $434.21.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

