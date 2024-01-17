Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 850,000 Shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Free Report) by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 41.98% of Global X E-Commerce ETF worth $26,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of EBIZ stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $69.51 million, a PE ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.24. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $21.37.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Profile

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

