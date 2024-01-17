Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,304 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $52,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $3.85 on Wednesday, reaching $405.67. 22,893,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,142,781. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $273.89 and a twelve month high of $412.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $396.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.06.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

