Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 130.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,422,490 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey accounts for approximately 1.0% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 1.18% of W. P. Carey worth $136,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after buying an additional 2,068,458 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at about $99,983,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet cut W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.1 %

W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.24. 250,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.92. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 94.51%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.