Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $218.68 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2,329.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.6% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of American Tower worth $218,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,987,902,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,209,000 after buying an additional 251,834 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.01. 505,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,337. The company has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a PE ratio of 135.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.63 and a 200 day moving average of $188.41. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.85.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

