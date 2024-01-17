Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $22.89 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2,017.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Intuit by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $11,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Down 0.6 %

INTU stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $600.17. 375,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,637. The stock has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.22 and a fifty-two week high of $631.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $586.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.66.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

