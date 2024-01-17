Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $33.73 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Snowflake worth $33,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.38.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.12. 1,137,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.39. The company has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of -68.87 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $202.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $2,036,487.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,310,453.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $2,036,487.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,310,453.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $760,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 537,565 shares of company stock worth $102,594,056 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

