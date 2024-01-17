Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,156,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $63,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $811,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,799,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,427,637.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $811,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,799,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,629 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.9 %

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

NYSE:ADC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.80. 81,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agree Realty

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.