Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,650,000 Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,920,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650,000 shares during the quarter. Global X Conscious Companies ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.72% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $385,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRMA. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000.

KRMA traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.92. 2,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $33.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

