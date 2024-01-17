Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 92,420 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,318,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,420 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 5.1% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Prologis worth $709,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $333,749,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $232,205,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.47. 1,016,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,412. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

