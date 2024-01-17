Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,052 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 64,767 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $32,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter worth $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.88. 1,016,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,997,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.92. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.16 and a 52-week high of $275.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $259.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $112,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,843,751.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,076,206 shares of company stock worth $265,612,201 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.36.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

