Damien Maltarp Acquires 5,000 Shares of Mercantile (LON:MRC) Stock

Mercantile (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) insider Damien Maltarp purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £10,600 ($13,487.72).

Mercantile Price Performance

Mercantile stock opened at GBX 211.50 ($2.69) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 210.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 199.52. Mercantile has a 1 year low of GBX 177.20 ($2.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 225.50 ($2.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21,150.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.12.

Get Mercantile alerts:

Mercantile Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Mercantile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70,000.00%.

Mercantile Company Profile

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.