Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down to $21.39

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.39, but opened at $20.34. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 160,654 shares traded.

DQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $484.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 1,305.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,536 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 2,930.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,786 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 324.8% during the third quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 800,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 611,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth about $23,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

