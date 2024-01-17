Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Down 10.1% in December

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 27,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data I/O

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Data I/O during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 119.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Data I/O by 99.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Data I/O by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data I/O Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Data I/O stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 22,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 million, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

About Data I/O

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

