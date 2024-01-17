Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 295 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $229.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.86 and its 200 day moving average is $214.58. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

