Dearborn Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $234.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.51 and a 200 day moving average of $234.79.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.88.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

