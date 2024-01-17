Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,699,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $72,249,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.45.

Aflac Stock Down 0.3 %

AFL stock opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $84.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

