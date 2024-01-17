Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.04.

Shares of LOW opened at $220.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.31. The company has a market capitalization of $126.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

