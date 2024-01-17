Dearborn Partners LLC Has $573,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in CME Group by 35.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 159,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after buying an additional 41,518 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in CME Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 112,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 30,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 107,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.30.

CME Group Stock Up 0.5 %

CME stock opened at $198.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.59. The company has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.93 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

