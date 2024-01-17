Dearborn Partners LLC Has $682,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after acquiring an additional 206,782 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Unilever by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Unilever by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UL

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.