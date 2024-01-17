Dearborn Partners LLC Has $682,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after acquiring an additional 206,782 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Unilever by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Unilever by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UL stock opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
