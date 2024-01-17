Dearborn Partners LLC Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,896 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

View Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.