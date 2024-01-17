Dearborn Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.89.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

