Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $286,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 158,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,558,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 591,449 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDS opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

