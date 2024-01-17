Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in CRA International were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 19.7% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 365,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60,322 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1,301.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 51,278 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CRA International by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CRA International by 4,587.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International Stock Performance

CRAI stock opened at $107.80 on Wednesday. CRA International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.10. The company has a market cap of $754.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

CRA International Increases Dividend

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 5.88%. Equities analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRA International news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $540,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,524.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $540,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,524.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $486,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,975,856.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $2,112,955 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CRA International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRA International

CRA International Profile

(Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.