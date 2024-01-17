Dearborn Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,854,000 after buying an additional 593,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,342,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $128.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2,136.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.93 and its 200 day moving average is $129.06. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,066.67%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.08.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

