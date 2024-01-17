Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 180 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 650,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $195,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 26,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.9% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $72,861,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.07.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.9 %

META stock opened at $367.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.55. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $377.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total transaction of $7,365,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 763,989 shares of company stock worth $257,811,576 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

