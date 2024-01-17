Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 182 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $226.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $167.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

