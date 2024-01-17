Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 60 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Tesla stock opened at $219.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $699.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.31 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

